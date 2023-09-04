The Democratic Alliance (DA) has described its latest victory in the Supreme Court of Appeal as a vindication. This comes after the appeal court dismissed with costs the ANC’s application for leave to appeal the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg’s dismissal of its bid to appeal an earlier ruling ordering it to hand over its cadre deployment records to the to the opposition within five days.

The court cited “no reasonable prospects of success”.

DA MP, Leon Schreiber, “Today’s ruling is another huge step forward for the DA’s fight against cadre deployment and in our quest for transparency. The ANC now has five days to hand over complete records including email conversations, meeting minutes, WhatsApp conversations and CVs of all cadre deployment committee meetings and interactions dating back to the 1st of January 2013 when President Cyril Ramaphosa became the chairman of this committee.”