Mbalula believes ANC can oust DA from power in Western Cape

Reading Time: 3 minutes

The African National Congress (ANC) ANC Secretary-General, Fikile Mbalula, says he believes the ruling party can oust the Democratic Alliance (DA) from power in the Western Cape in the upcoming elections. He was on the campaign trail in Worcester and Paarl in the Boland.

Mbalula held public mass meetings and went door-to-door in some of the communities. This to boost the ANC’s elections campaign in the province.

[IN PICTURES] To wrap up the Western Cape province campaign trail, ANC Secretary-General Comrade Fikile Mbalula, joined ANC volunteers for a door-to-door campaign and addressed community members in the community of Mbekweni in Paarl#VoteANC #VoteANC2024 #LetsDoMoreTogether pic.twitter.com/ESqXAjAk7A — African National Congress (@MYANC) April 28, 2024

The Western Cape is considered one of the big battle grounds for the upcoming elections. Mbalula, says they are now intensifying their campaign in the province. He is also confident that the ANC will beat the DA in the elections, and take back power in the Western Cape.

“The ANC is in a position to oust the DA out of power and to actually work for outright majority here. That’s what we want. It is possible because the DA has failed ordinary people here in the Western Cape and all that we’re getting from our people is that we know that the ANC is not in power and we are ready to go all out and vote on the 29th of May.”

A Premier candidate for the Western Cape is yet to be announced.

“The ANC doesn’t campaign through the premiership candidate position. The face of the campaign is Cyril Ramaphosa. Should there be a need to announce a premier candidate that will be done as quick as possible. That is what’s important. But we’re not banking on the premier candidates, we are banking on the movement and the broader sections of society following the ANC and that’s what we are about here in the Western Cape.”

The ANC says it is focusing on campaigning for elections and it isn’t too bothered by members who have joined other parties, ahead of the elections.

Residents at Zwelethemba, in Worcester, say they hope they will see positive changes in their community after the elections.

“We’ve got a lack of housing in Zwelethemba and most of the youth are unemployed. Most of the people are relying on a short contract to work six months and there’s no job thereafter and the most jobs that they do is sweep the streets,” says a resident.

“We are struggling a lot in a lot of things here in Zwelethemba, because there are places that still have no electricity, no water. We have nothing. We are living on our own. We make our own plans to get water and electricity. Thousands of people, more than 10 000 people living in those conditions,” adds another resident.

The ANC is expected to increase campaigning activities in the Western Cape in the coming weeks.