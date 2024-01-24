Suspended Judge Hlophe appeals to ConCourt before impeachment vote

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Suspended Judge President John Hlophe has turned to the Constitutional Court for direct access ahead of the National Assembly vote on his possible impeachment, expected at the end of the month.

In papers, verified by SABC News through one of the respondents who have been served, Hlophe is challenging the Parliament’s looming vote.

The suspended judge is asking the court to rule that it is unconstitutional for Parliament not to develop rules for impeaching judges.

He is also asking the apex court to set aside the November resolution by Parliament’s Justice Committee to send Hlophe’s case to the full National Assembly for a vote.

He also wants the Concourt to order parliament to develop rules for judicial impeachment, which must include a full inquiry that must have an evidence leader, witnesses, and the judge to make his submissions.