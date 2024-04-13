DA disagrees with Parliament’s decision to stop Mapisa-Nqakula probe

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Democratic Alliance (DA) says it’s unfortunate that Parliament has resolve not to proceed with the investigation against the former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula. This after the party requested a formal investigation into Mapisa-Nqakula’s alleged involvement in effecting the salary increase of the Secretary to Parliament Xolile George last year.

The Powers and Privileges Committee took a decision not to go ahead with the matter after obtaining a legal opinion that the committee lacked the required jurisdiction to take the matter further, following Mapisa-Nqakula’s resignation.

The DA Chief Whip, Siviwe Gwarube, does not agree with the committee’s decision.

“After a lengthy process, the lawyers that were appointed by parliament, did in fact find that the former speaker Mrs Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula and the chairperson of the NCOP had the case to answer for the inexplicable 70% hike of the secretary to parliament Mr Xolile George. It’s deeply unfortunate that the Powers and Privileges committee, particularly the ANC members, in that committee essential sought to squash the investigation and end the matter there.”

Mapisa-Nqakula | Parliament will no longer probe DA complaint: