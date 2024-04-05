Mapisa-Nqakula’s case could be fuelled by political motives: Expert

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A legal expert says it is likely that possible political motives could have fueled the case against former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

She appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court yesterday and was granted R50 000 bail.

Mapisa-Nqakula faces 12 counts of corruption and one count of money laundering.

Managing Director of Donda Attorneys, Melusi Xulu, says if there is evidence of a watertight case against her, she might be prosecuted.

Xulu says the state has to prove beyond reasonable doubt that the criminal offence occurred.

He says, “If she has some evidence that proves that she did not do it she’ll have to bring it, but the issue here is about challenging that evidence.”

“There may be motives why it’s done, obviously when you mix politics with the law you’ll find a situation where if you’re in a certain political faction, they’ll use whatever criminal offence you’ve committed, so the politics would be there.”

“She said there’s a certain politician within the ANC who is pushing this case, but at the end of the day is there a corruption case that’s what is important,” he adds.

