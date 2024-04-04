Bail will pose no threat to interests of justice: Mapisa-Nqakula 

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former National Assembly Speaker, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has deposed through an affidavit that her release on bail will pose no threat to the interests of justice.

She is appearing before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court where she is applying for bail after handing herself over to the police this morning.

The State will not be opposing bail. Mapisa-Nqakula has emphasised that the State’s case is weak.

She is facing 12 counts of corruption in relation to the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities (PRECCA) Act.

Mapisa-Nqakula is accused of soliciting bribes worth R4 million from a defence contractor during her tenure as Defence Minister.

Parts of her affidavit have been read out by her legal counsel, Advocate Graham Kerr-Phillips.

Phillip says Mapisa-Nqakula will not interfere with the state’s case, will embrace the legal system and voluntarily avail herself for all hearings.

Kerr-Phillips added that she has hypertension and is on medication. “If this medication is not made available to her, her life could be threatened.”

VIDEO: Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula court appearance:



Additional reporting by Chriselda Lewis