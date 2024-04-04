Mapisa-Nqakula granted R50 000 bail

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula has been granted R50 000 bail.

Magistrate Anna Oosthuizen says it is in the interests of justice that the former Speaker be released on bail.

BREAKING The State in the #NosiviweMapisaNqakula alleged corruption saga has told the Magistrate’s Court in Pretoria that a SECOND accused will be arrested or brought before court in this matter.

Mapisa-Nqakula has been granted bail of R50 000.#sabcnews pic.twitter.com/jkIM0eEyHt — Chriselda Zozi Lewis (Babes Wendaba) (@Chriseldalewis) April 4, 2024

Mapisa-Nqakula appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court where she faces 12 counts of corruption in relation to the Prevention and Combating of Corrupt Activities (PRECCA) Act and one count of money laundering.

Mapisa-Nqakula is accused of soliciting bribes worth R4 million from a contractor during her tenure as Defence Minister.

Oosthuizen says the Criminal Procedure Act regulates what factors the court ought to take into consideration when considering bail.

During the appearance, Mapisa-Nqakula claimed through an affidavit that the case against her is politically motivated.

She says the State’s case is based on a single witness and has questioned the timing of the prosecution.

Mapisa-Nqakula says the case against her is aimed at humiliating her.

Her legal counsel, Advocate Graham Kerr-Philips read out her affidavit.

“The Sunday World reported, the present ANC Chief Whip Ms Penny Majodina has said that I have to be charged, so the ANC could affect the so-called step-aside rule resulting in my being removed as Speaker of the National Assembly. The leaked message had alleged that Ms Majodina was at the center of the leakages and abuse of state power to humiliate and embarrass the Speaker, that is me. There is a suggestion of political motive for the prosecution against me given the step aside rule and the timing of the prosecution.”