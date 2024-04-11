Probe into Parly Secretary’s salary put to rest

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Parliament’s Powers and Privileges Committee wrapped up its investigations against the former Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula.

This relates to the salary increase of the Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George, last year.

The complaint was lodged by Democratic Alliance (DA) Chief Whip, Siviwe Gwarube.

The legal services unit advised the committee that it has no jurisdiction on the matter since Mapisa-Nqakula has resigned.

Acting chairperson of the committee, Manketsi Tlhape said, based on the legal opinion, they resolved to put the matter to rest.

Tlhape says, “It has been indicated that the affected member here has resigned both as a Speaker and as the Member of Parliament. Hence, we are agreeing to rest these matters here. We don’t have jurisdiction over it anymore. I think honourable members that’s how this committee will conclude on this matter.”

VIDEO: National Assembly Speaker explains reasons for hiking the salary of Xolile George: