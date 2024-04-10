Parliament to receive update on DA’s complaint against Mapisa-Nqakula

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Powers and Privileges Committee will hear an update on the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) complaint against former National Assembly Speaker Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula on Wednesday.

DA Chief Whip Siviwe Gwarube wants the committee to investigate Mapisa-Nqakula following the salary increase of the Secretary to Parliament, Xolile George.

George’s salary was increased from R2.6 million to R4.4 million shortly after his appointment.

Parliament revealed following media reports that George’s salary was increased by up to 70%.

Gwarube had then registered a complaint for Mapisa-Nqakula to be investigated.

She wrote to the Acting Speaker Lechesa Tsenoli when he was the Deputy Speaker requesting the Powers and Privileges Committee to investigate the matter.

Earlier, Gwarube indicated that she wants the matter to be finalised before the upcoming general elections.

