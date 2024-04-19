Motshekga reveals over 30 000 teaching vacancies in SA

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, in a written parliamentary reply, revealed that there are more than 30 000 teaching vacancies in South Africa.

The question was posed by Democratic Alliance (DA) Member of Parliament Baxolile Nodada. The top three provinces with massive vacant positions are KwaZulu-Natal, Eastern Cape and Limpopo.

The Minister says filling of vacant posts at schools is an ongoing process to ensure that there is no class without a teacher for all the grades.

The reply indicates that KwaZulu-Natal tops the list with more than 7 000 vacancies. The Eastern Cape has more than 6 000 followed by Limpopo with nearly 5 000 vacancies.

The Western Cape has more than 4 000 vacancies, followed by Gauteng with close to 4 000 vacancies.

Mpumalanga has nearly 2 000 vacancies, the Free State has more than 1 000 and the Northern Cape has more than 700.

