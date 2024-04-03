My resignation is not an admission of guilt: Mapisa-Nqakula

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former Speaker of the National Assembly, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula says her resignation is no way an indication or admission of guilt regarding the allegations being levelled against her.

She says she has made this decision in order uphold the integrity and sanctity of Parliament, an apex institution of our system of government, representing of the people of South Africa as a whole.

Her resignation comes after mounting calls by opposition parties to step down as the Speaker of the National Assembly.

Just over a week ago, her deputy, Lechesa Tsenoli agreed to the Democratic Alliance’s (DA) request for a motion of no confidence to be debated against her.

African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has confirmed receipt of the resignation letter.

On Tuesday, her spokesperson said discussions will be held with the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regarding handing herself over to the Lyttleton Police Station in Pretoria.

Meanwhile, ANC first deputy secretary-general Nomvula Mokonyane said Mapisa-Nqakula is within her rights to explore any avenue that pertains to the corruption charges levelled against her.

She added that Mapisa-Nqakula should, however, subject herself to the legal and ANC organisational processes.

