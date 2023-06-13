With persistent water supply issues in the City, Johannesburg Water has been allocated an operational budget of R15. 6 billion.

This has been announced during his budget speech by Johannesburg Finance MMC Dada Morero in Braamfontein.

Morero says this budget will focus on the maintenance of ageing water infrastructure.

“This will mainly cater for a tariff increase of 9.3% based on a pass through on the water purchases from Rand Water to invest in maintenance of the water network. The entity is further allocated a R3.1 billion multi-year capital budget that is R2.6 billion, and R514 million for water and sewer, respectively. The allocated budget caters for the augmentation of water supply and the renewal of ageing infrastructure,” Morero elaborates.