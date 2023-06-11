Johannesburg Water says its water systems are gradually recovering.

This after a power outage at City Power’s Orlando Power station last week affected the water entity’s infrastructure resulting in water supply challenges.

Residents in several suburbs across Johannesburg were left without water.

Joburg Water says some areas will possibly still experience water supply challenges as water levels at a few reservoirs remain low.

Spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala says: “Johannesburg Water continues to closely monitor the entity’s reservoirs and towers. By Sunday morning, the majority of previously critically impacted systems had improved. Alternative water supply is being provided to affected areas. Further updates will be provided to customers.”

