Joburg Water urges residents to use water wisely

Johannesburg Water has urged residents in the west of Johannesburg to use water wisely.

This comes after Johannesburg Water detected a high rate of water consumption in areas supplied by the Doornkop North metre, including Doornkop, Tshepisong, Slovoville, and Matholesville.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala says the high consumption rate is due to the illegal connections and on-property leaks, mostly in the informal settlements.

“The high consumption is mainly due to illegal connections and on-property leaks, especially within informal settlements. The ongoing high consumption has a negative impact on other suburbs in these supply zones, including Dobsonville and Protea Glen.”

Flagged areas for high water consumption: Doornkop North meter#JoburgUpdates ^N pic.twitter.com/lnK3ROIU89 — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) April 23, 2024