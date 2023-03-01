Johannesburg Water says its reservoirs are extremely low to empty in several areas. The water company says the fluctuating supply has affected reservoir levels.

JoburgUpdates Johannesburg Water Customer Notice: Johannesburg Water monitoring critical systems ^N pic.twitter.com/4H4IrFAGk5 — Johannesburg Water (@JHBWater) March 1, 2023

High levels of load shedding have in the past led to low water levels at reservoirs because many are powered by electric pumps connected to the power grid.

Some reservoirs in the country are now being connected to solar-powered pumps.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Puleng Mopeli has appealed to residents to reduce consumption.

“Various Johannesburg water systems remain at low to critically low as a result of water supply challenges from our bulk supplies. These include the Commando systems, Crown Gardens systems, South Hills tower, Alexandra Park, as well as Yeoville, Berea and two Parktown reservoirs. Customers in the supply zones are requested to reduce consumption as the system recovers.”