Joburg Water confirms low water pressure in Soweto reservoirs

Johannesburg Water has confirmed that some of its reservoirs in Soweto are experiencing low to no water pressure.

The water utility claims that there is currently a high demand for water in some of Soweto’s systems, which is being exacerbated by the current heat wave.

Johannesburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala says they have put measures in place to continue implementing interventions to boost water supply.

Shabalala says affected areas are being provided with an alternative water supply.

“The following reservoirs are impacted by low pressure to no water. These are Meadowlands, Orlando West, Mofolo North, Mzimhlophe, Diepkloof and Braamfischer reservoirs. To manage the high demand, Johannesburg Water will restrict supply in order to build capacity. Johannesburg Water’s technical teams will continue to monitor these systems closely and updates will be provided to all customers in this supply zones,”