Rand Water, Joburg Water technicians working to improve water supply

Technical teams from both Rand Water and Johannesburg Water have been working on improving the water supply in the north of Johannesburg.

They say the water supply in the Sandton area has started to show signs of recovery.

The area as well as Alexandra and Midrand have been experiencing water shortages in the last few days. This, as Rand Water struggles to meet demand.

Joburg Water spokesperson Nombuso Shabalala says, “The Sandton system is showing signs of recovery following operations by Rand Water and Johannesburg Water technical teams on Friday evening, 8 December. Residents in the Sandton supply zone should start noticing water supply improve throughout the day.”

“However, the Illovo reservoir and tower being the highest and furthest in terms of the network, its recovery is slower than the other Sandton systems. Technical teams continue to monitor and balance the system in order to improve the recovery of the Illovo reservoir and tower.”

Meanwhile, water experts have warned that South Africa will have no safe drinking water within the next five years if the quality of water is not improved immediately.

This comes after a new report was released by the Water and Sanitation Minister this week, which painted a grim picture of the quality of the drinking water and infrastructure in the country.

Civil organisation, WaterCAN, is now demanding accountability over constant water shortages due to poor leadership and little to no maintenance of vital infrastructure.

