North West Finance MEC to table annual provincial budget

North West Finance MEC Motlalepula Rosho is set to deliver the provincial annual budget at the provincial legislature in Mahikeng.

The budget presentation is expected to provide an update on what the sixth administration has done in terms of job creation and stabilising financial administration in the province.

Rosho says she believes the sixth administration has achieved a lot. She adds that the incoming administration will work on the solid foundation already laid for them.

She adds that the budget is expected to state measures put in place by government to protect the social sector, job creation initiatives, performance by provincial economies and key economic drivers.