Advocate Romeo Nthambeleni says it’s still inconclusive that Bafana Bafana captain Senzo Meyiwa was shot dead by mistake by his girlfriend, singer Kelly Khumalo, until the witness has been brought in to give credible evidence.

Defence lawyer, advocate Malesela Teffo, has claimed that an eyewitness will testify that Meyiwa was accidentally killed by Khumalo.

Teffo represents four of the men accused of murdering Bafana Bafana captain and goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa.

He said the witness would testify that the weapon used to shoot Meyiwa was a revolver owned by Longwe Twala.

Nthambelani has reiterated that for now, Khumalo is innocent until proven guilty.

“You can see that a lot of things are coming out relating to the murder scene itself, the investigation by the police and the issue of two dockets as well as implicating a person who’s not arrested by the police. Let’s wait for the witness to come and see the credibility of that witness and how the evidence of that witness is going to be interrogated and if there is any truth that witness testimony and the evidence is tested then it’s a bad indictment on the SAPS. It will give credence to the fact Teffo has been victimised by the police and that they know that they did not handle the crime scene well,” says Nthambelani.

Meanwhile, the defence in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial has suggested that the forensic officer Thabo Mosia, who collected evidence at the house where the goalkeeper was shot, lacked skills and knowledge.

Advocate Zandile Mshololo grilled sergeant Mosia.

Mshololo criticised Mosia for failing to collect crucial evidence when he first arrived after midnight at Meyiwa’s girlfriend Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s home in Vosloorus in 2014.

The trial, where five men are accused of the premeditated murder of Meyiwa, has been adjourned until Thursday in the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria.

Mosia, who says he was waiting for the provincial task team to arrive first, has denied being incapable of his duties.

Advocate Mshololo asked, “So that is why Mr Mosia I said earlier on because of the lack of skill, and knowledge you had to cease from conducting further investigation until your senior members arrived, is that so?”

Mosia answered, “I don’t think it’s the lack of experience.”

Advocate Mshololo reacted, “For the sake of progress let’s leave it there because we know it was because of the lack of your knowledge.”

Earlier, Teffo said the five accused in the Senzo Meyiwa murder trial were mere scapegoats and the suspects should be the seven people who were at Kelly Khumalo’s mother’s home on the night the soccer star was murdered.

Teffo was zooming in on the contents of the second police dockets, which lists the seven people at the home as suspects.

According to the docket, Longwe Twala, Kelly Khumalo, Gladness Khumalo, Zandi Khumalo, Tumelo Madlala, Mthokozisi Twala and Maggie Phiri are listed as suspects.

