The world will bid farewell to an African musical icon on Saturday when Dr Latozi Mpahleni will be laid to rest at Mkhankatho village in Libode, Eastern Cape.

The global champion well known as Madosini died on December 23rd due to heart problems.

She kept the tradition of playing indigenous instruments like the Uhadi and uMrhubhe alive and was globally revered for her musical exploits.

Rhodes University has recognised her work with an honorary doctorate. Her legacy will also live on in the Dr Latozi Madosini Mpahleni foundation.

President Cyril Ramaphosa afforded her a Special Provincial Official Category Two funeral.

African musical icon Latozi Madosini to be laid to rest on Saturday

The 78-year-old traveled to 6 continents sharing her music with the world. Her talent was discovered in 1979 during the shooting of a movie called Maxhosa in Libode.

Madosini took pride in her culture; dressing in traditional regalia had become her identity over the years.

Dr Madosini was in France when she collapsed during a performance because of a heart attack. She was admitted to St. Mary’s Hospital in Mthatha because of cardiovascular problems, she later succumbed to her illness.

She taught a lot of people her music including Esona (9) who will be one of the performers at her funeral.