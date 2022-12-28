President Cyril Ramaphosa has declared a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category Two for the late traditional music icon, singer and songwriter Dr Latozi Madosini Mpahleni.

Madosini, as she was fondly known, passed away on Friday at the age of 79 after a long illness that started when she collapsed while on tour in France.

She will be laid to rest at her homestead of Mkhankatho village in Libode on January 7 next year.

The president has further declared that the National Flag flies at half-mast at every flag station in the Eastern Cape on the day of the funeral as a sign of respect to her.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane has welcomed this honour.

The Premier’s Spokesperson, Khuselwa Rantjie says, “As a provincial government, we send our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the legendary musical icon uMam’uMadosini. Her musical prowess not only profiled her as an individual but also cemented the province’s status as the Home of Legends. Premier Oscar Mabuyane has welcomed the President’s declaration that Mama Madosini be given a sendoff befitting an individual who made an enormous contribution in our province and the country at large.”

