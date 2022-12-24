The legendary Dr Latosi Madosini Mpahleni’s family is reeling after the death of one of the last practising music guardians of traditional Xhosa culture.

Mam’ uMadosini as she was affectionately known died of renal failure after three heart attacks that started in 2019 while on tour in France.

She died on Friday after she was admitted earlier this month at Life St Mary’s Hospital in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape.

Her nephew, Thami Songabe says, “She had two COVID-19 attacks and then after that she developed what we call scleroderma, one of the diseases that affect the skin, which led to complications that attracted double pneumonia, leading to shortness of breath. Later on, that led to cardiac failure, in other words, cardiovascular failure which led to renal failure that actually led to her demise.”

