Messages of condolences continue to pour in after the death of Doctor Latosi Madosini Mpahleni aged 79.

Media Statement

24 Dec 2022 Department of Sport, Arts and Culture is deeply saddened at the passing of one of our greatest cultural icons, Dr Latozi “Madosini Mpahleni, who passed away on 23 December 2022, at the age of 78. Full Statement: https://t.co/rVy7RY1NvI#RIPMadosini pic.twitter.com/FSWHhYjQ30 — Department of Sport, Arts and Culture (@SportArtsCultur) December 24, 2022

She died of renal failure at the Life St Mary’s hospital in Mthatha in the Eastern Cape on Friday after suffering from the illness for a long time. She was admitted early this month, complaining of chest pains.

SA mourns the death of legendary musician Madosini

She was one of the last musicians of traditional Xhosa culture. Madosini is known for her love of indigenous musical instruments such as uHadi, uMrhubhe and Isitolotolo.

Arts and Culture MEC Nonceba Khontsiwe has paid tribute to Madosini.

Khontsiwe says, “We regarded her as a “national treasure” in her field. We delight in knowing that we as the arts and culture sector have given her flowers while she was still alive by honouring her in September in the 3rd edition of the Van Toeka AV Living Legends honours. We are glad that she shared her talents with the world. May she rest in peace.”

Latozi ‘Madosini’ Mpahleni was awarded with the Honorary Doctorate in Music by Rhodes University, in recognition of her contribution to the South African cultural landscape and traditional music in September 2022.