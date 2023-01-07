Tributes continue to pour in for late Eastern Cape instrumentalist and traditional musician, Dr Latozi Madosini Mphahleni.

She was laid to rest on Saturday at Mkhankatho village, near Libode in Eastern Cape.

Madosini died last month due to heart complications. She was afforded a Special Provincial Official Category Two funeral.

Madosini was well known for her love for indigenous and traditional music.

A legend

She lived a life of a legend, impacting lives of those, who crossed her path, especially aspiring artists. Her love for traditional music and her work was recognised by Rhodes University with an honorary doctorate.

Madosini travelled the world sharing her music. Her specialty was indigenous musical instruments such as Uhadi, Umrhubhe and Isitolotolo. She was unapologetic about her love for culture and her reluctance to follow Western norms.

Madosini is said to have refused to communicate in English, but that did not stop her from nurturing lifelong friendships with people from across the world.

Giving a true meaning to the phrase, “music is a universal language.” Madosini was a mother to many, culturally, but also in a real sense. Though she didn’t have any formal education, she spoke to the world through her music. And because of that, she was honoured by Rhodes University with an honorary doctorate.

A musical pioneer

Speaking on behalf of her family, granddaughter, Phumza Mpahleni, described her as motivational and very kind.

“My grandmother was someone who loved her things; she loved her music and sharing all that she has. She wouldn’t eat while the other person doesn’t eat. She was kind, and she loved motivating people. She never went to school but she wanted everyone to be educated. She always motivated people to go to school because she never had an opportunity to go to school.” says Phumza.

Over the years, Madosini has mentored and groomed young artists in her genre. This was her form of giving back. Some of those she has impacted have described her as a pioneer of indigenous music.

Musician, Asanda Mvanaw, professionally known as Msaki says she learnt a lot from her.

Dr Madosini Mpahle Funeral | Final farewell for music icon Madosini

Madosini was afforded a special provincial official category 2 funeral.

Speaking at her funeral, Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, says Madosini’s creation of music was unmatched.

Unsurpassed in her creation

He adds that their priority is to now preserve her memory.

“We are bidding a farewell to an international music icon and a trail blazer. Mama Madosini was unsurpassed in her creation and composition of the uhadi (calabash resonated bow), umrhubhe (mouth resonated bow) and isitolotolo (Jewish harp). Her music has inspired many musicians to cooperate with her in producing works of fusion within the classical, as part of seeking to preserve the memory and legacy of legends such as mama Madosini. The provincial government through its entity Eastern Cape Provincial Arts and Culture Council (ECPACC), has commissioned the production of a film documentary on the life and times of Madosini, which is at final stages of development. the family will be the first to view the film when it is completed.”

Legendary music icon, Dr Latozi Madosini Mpahleni laid to rest

Paying tribute to her contribution to the arts, mama Madosini was featured in the National Arts Festival in 2020. She also created an 11-episode documentary called Songs Are Like the Grass.

Dr Madosini Mpahle Funeral | MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe