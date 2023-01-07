The Eastern Cape Arts MEC Nonceba Kontsiwe has described the late musician Dr Latozi Madosini Mphahleni as the custodian of traditional music. Mphahleni who was affectionately called Madosini died of heart complications last month.

She was well known for her love of traditional music. Mphahleni is being buried in her home village of Mkhankatho near Libode in the Eastern Cape on Saturday.

Kontsiwe says Madosini made people around the world appreciate traditional music.

“Dr Latosi Madosini was the only one that restored the indigenous and so-called ancient traditional music. because she used the traditional instruments called uhadi, stolotolo and umrhubhe. And that is not just something that has been made, it is an indigenous and traditional instrument made by people with their own hands.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa accorded the music icon a Special Provincial Official Category Two funeral.

The funeral service is under way in her home village of Mkhankatho. Family members received the casket as mourners gathered in the house.

Madosini’s coffin arrived at her residence and was transported to her final resting place in accordance with Xhosa tradition. Madosini always wore traditional regalia, which became a part of her identity. The family is paying tribute to her by donning traditional regalia.

Musician Thandisa Mazwai and the premier Oscar Mabuyane are among the mourners.

Pioneer and inspiration

Some artists have described the late Dr Mpahleni as a pioneer and inspiration. Madosini played traditional musical instruments. She also mentored a significant number of young musicians.

“She wanted this to be a hub of indigenous music. Those are things that are attainable for her legacy which has been so rich and can change the reality of this village.

Madosini has enjoyed the support and friendship of a very wide music community-based in Cape Town and all over South Africa and abroad.

Legacy of traditional Hosa music

Colleagues of the late traditional musician Dr Madosini Mpahle say she is leaving behind a great legacy. Her rhythms and songs inspired Tamsanqa Songabe. Songabe says Madosini wanted to leave a legacy behind, preserving traditional Hosa music.

The 73-year-old travelled to six continents sharing her music with the world. She kept the tradition of playing indigenous instruments like the Uhadi and Umrhubhe alive and was globally revered for her musical exploits.

Rhodes University recognised her work with an honorary doctorate. Dr Madosini was in France when she collapsed during a performance because of a heart attack. She was admitted to St. Mary’s hospital in Mthatha because of cardiovascular problems, she later succumbed to her illness.

She taught a lot of people her music including a 9-year-old Esona who will be one of the performers at her funeral.

