Two suspects have been arrested for defrauding the Department of Arts and Culture following a sting operation by the Hawks.

It is alleged that in 2012, a former employee who was an assistant director at the Department of Arts and Culture provided fraudulent payment requisitions for three different companies to obtain payment for goods and services that were not rendered.

The fraudulent invoices were made to the value of almost R5 million. Both suspects, together with the companies, are facing fraud, corruption and money laundering charges.

They will be appearing at the Specialised Commercial Crime Court on 28 March for bail and legal representation.