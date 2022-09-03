Internationally acclaimed cultural icon, singer, song writer and traditional instrumentalist , Latozi ‘Madosini’ Mpahleni was awarded with the Honorary Doctorate in Music by Rhodes University in recognition of her contribution to the South African cultural landscape and traditional music.

Eastern Cape traditional music artist, Madosini being honored



The handing over of the award took place at her home village of Mkhankatho in Libode in the Eastern Cape where she was being honored by the Department of Sports, Arts and Culture for her role in preserving indigenous music.

We have gathered here in Libode in the Eastern Cape to revel Madosini, the lioness of Africa, the sage of our heritage. Through the traditional music instruments that she plays, she has roared throughout the length and breadth of Africa and the world.#DSACLivingLegends pic.twitter.com/5jVPsTdUMc — Min. Nathi Mthethwa (@NathiMthethwaSA) September 3, 2022

A cultural icon

Some of the instruments played by the singer and composer includes uhadi, umrhubhe and isitolotolo.

The department celebrated her through the 3rd edition of the Van Toeka Af Living Legends Recognition series.

The series honors those who the department refers to as living human treasures and celebrating their immeasurable contribution to the South African art landscape.

Watch: Traditional music artist , Madosini being honored

Previous recipients of the prestigious honor are celebrated author and poet Professor Pitika Ntuli and world renowned wordsmith and social and cultural activist James Matthews.

Although she never attend formal schooling she pursued her love for music. Madosini says she is delighted with the recognition.