The office of the premier in the Eastern Cape says funeral preparations for the legendary music icon Latozi Mpahleni, fondly known as Madosini, are under way.

Madosini died at the age of 73 on the 23rd of December after a long illness.

She will be buried at Mkhankatho Village in Libode on Saturday.

Spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie says scores of people from across the country are expected to gather in Libode to celebrate her life.

“Preparations for the send-off of the late traditional Xhosa music icon Madosini are at an advanced stage. As the Eastern Cape government, we are leading a multi-disciplinary team ensuring that the site for the funeral service as well as the grave is ready for the day. We are also expecting people from across South Africa to attend the funeral and celebrate the life of this legendary music icon,” adds Rantjie.

