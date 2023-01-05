Traditional Xhosa music stalwart Dr Latozi Madosini Mpahleni will be laid to rest on Saturday at her home village of Mkhankatho in Libode, Eastern Cape. The final preparations for her burial are in motion.

Madosini, as she was known, succumbed to a heart-related illness on December 23rd, 2022.

We are devastated to hear of the passing of the legendary Dr Latozi “Madosini” Mpahleni. An extraordinary artist from a different time and place who brought her gifts to the world. Our deepest condolences to her loved ones. Thank you Madosini, rest well. pic.twitter.com/xJy1YXyKDY — NationalArtsFestival (@artsfestival) December 24, 2022

President Cyril Ramaphosa afforded her a special provincial official category two funeral.

Her personal assistant, Pumza Mpahleni says they are expecting thousands of people to attend the funeral.

“They really helped us; they assisted with tents and groceries. We are expecting the Premier and other officials and we are expecting a high number of people, we know that our grandmother is well known so there are other people that have not confirmed,” adds Mpahleni.

SAMRO is saddened by the passing of Dr Latozi Madosini Mpahleni, one of the last practicing music guardians of traditional Xhosa culture. She was unsurpassed in the making & playing of the Uhadi, Umrhubhe & Isitolotolo. Condolences to her family, friends & industry colleagues. pic.twitter.com/qHVoyLRJaD — SAMRO (@SAMROMusic) December 24, 2022

Colleagues of the late traditional musician say she is leaving behind a great legacy. Her rhythms and songs inspired Tamsanqa Songabe who worked closely with her from a young age, pursuing a career in music at university.

Sogabe says Madosini wanted to leave a legacy behind, preserving traditional Hosa music.

“As I grew up I was actually influenced by Madosini to the extent that when I studied music I didn’t know it was something that can be studied.

“In 2019 when she has a heart attack actually when she has heart problems it was my mission to bring her back and then we started thinking about how we can revive her stuff. She had wished that she didn’t want her knowledge to part with her. She wanted to make sure that she leaves a legacy behind. So we started Dr Madosini Mpahleni’s legacy foundation which seeks to make sure that her legacy lives even if she has passed on,” Sogabe explains.