The IFP has called for the renaming of the uMhlathuze municipality in Richards Bay after the late party president emeritus, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.

The IFP’s KwaZulu-Natal chairperson, Thamsanqa Ntuli, made the call at the memorial service that was held for Buthelezi in Ulundi yesterday.

Ntuli also called for the provincial government to erect a statue of Buthelezi at the provincial legislature in Pietermaritzburg.

“For the immense contribution umntwana made in the lives of people, we should have honoured umntwana with many gestures such as naming strategic institutions after his name. We strongly believe that we owe it to umntwana for his legacy and the work even still giving life to the people. Well in honour of umntwana, I’m also of the view that even for the city of uMhlathuze we really need to name the city of uMhlathuze after umntwana and call it the city of Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi.”

