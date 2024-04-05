IFP urges South Africans to become activists ahead of elections

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) leader Velenkosi Hlabisa has called on all South Africans to become activists in the upcoming elections in an effort to hold party representatives accountable.

He was speaking in Midrand yesterday where political parties pledged to ensure free and fair elections.

Hlabisa says, “For 30 years, the IFP has championed free and fair elections as a foundation of democracy. We enter the 2024 elections in the same spirit of service to this great nation. We know that free and fair elections are only possible when every participant plays by the rules. We, therefore, call on all South Africans to become activists in this campaign, holding representatives accountable for campaigning peacefully, honestly and fairly.”

VIDEO: Political parties sign electoral code of conduct:

