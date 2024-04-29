Home Affairs offices will be open on Election Day: Motsoaledi

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Home Affairs Minister Aaron Motsoaledi says all Home Affairs offices across the country will be open on Election Day to assist anyone who might need a Temporary Identification Certificate.

Motsoaledi was briefing members of the media at the Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster briefing in Pretoria.

He says the certificate will be accepted by the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) for voting purposes.

Motosaledi days, “On the election day all Home Affairs offices will open as long as voting stations are open. Any person who might have a mishap with their ID will have a right to go to any home affairs office to collect a temporary identification certificate.”

VIDEO |Justice, Crime Prevention and Security Cluster briefs the media: