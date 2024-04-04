ANC calls on members to abide by IEC code of conduct

Reading Time: 2 minutes

The ANC has vowed to take disciplinary action against any member of the party who may contravene the IEC’s national code of conduct.

According to the IEC pledge, any behaviour which may incite any form of political violence or intimidation, is prohibited.

ANC’s First Deputy Secretary-General Nomvula Mokonyane has called on party members to abide by the code of conduct.

“We will as the ANC take disciplinary action against any of our members who contravenes the code. Our country has come a long way. We’ve made incredible strides and achieved much. However, even after 30 years of freedom and democracy, our journey toward the South Africa that our people truly desire is far from over. We still have more hills to climb.”

Meanwhile, IEC chairperson Mosotho Moepya has warned against the incitement of violence in the upcoming elections. Moepya was speaking at Gallagher Estate in Midrand, Johannesburg, at a ceremony in which leaders of political leaders and independent candidates signed the national code of conduct.

Moepya says those who have signed that code have reinforce democratic values such as tolerance.

“Certain behaviour such as inciting violence, intimidation, spreading false information or abusing positions of power are strictly prohibited and must be met with swift accountability measures.”