IFP KZN Premier candidate slams police action against his motorcade

The Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP) KwaZulu-Natal Premier candidate, Thami Ntuli, says the action of police against his motorcade on Wednesday evening was an attempt to disrupt his election campaign.

Police and their eThekwini metro counterparts pulled over the motorcade and impounded blue-light vehicles on the N2.

Ntuli, who is also the Mayor of the King Cetshwayo District Council on the province’s north coast says more than 15 heavily armed officers searched his bodyguards.

He says, “Then they confiscated the protectors’ guns, those who are protecting me. They pickpocketed my bags, and then they gave an instruction for them to switch on the blue lights because the blue lights were not on. When they did that, they then said, ‘do you have a permit to drive a car with blue lights?’ In fact, we couldn’t understand what is it exactly they were looking for, whether it was the guns, whether it was pickpocketing the bags or the blue lights.”

VIDEO | IFP KZN Premier candidate pulled over by police, bodyguards disarmed: