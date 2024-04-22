Escalating crime in SA is scaring away investors: IFP

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) President Velenkosini Hlabisa says escalating crime in the country is scaring away investors.

He was speaking to scores of party supporters in Welkom in the Free State where he launched the IFP’s provincial manifesto yesterday.

Hlabisa says the IFP will make safety and security its priority should it be voted its power.

Since 1994, the party has not garnered enough votes to secure a seat in the Free State Provincial Legislature.

IFP Treasurer-General Narend Singh, who accompanied Hlabisa, says they are hopeful of winning a seat in the Free State Legislature this time around.

Singh says, “You know how we governed KwaZulu-Natal, because we were in government there for 10 years, we ran it properly. There were no adverse Auditor-General reports and things like that, free of corruption, promoted social cohesion whenever we could. I think there is renewed interest from the people of this area.”

VIDEO: IFP Manifesto Launch 2024:

