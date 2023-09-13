The Inkatha Freedom Party will today hold a memorial service for IFP founder and President Emeritus, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, in Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

This comes ahead of his special official funeral, category 1, that has been declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa, to take place on Saturday.

Thousands of people are expected to attend the memorial service. People from all walks of life are expected to converge on the Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi Memorial Sports Ground where a massive memorial service for the late politician will take place.

Zulu maidens, regiments or Amabutho, as well as hundreds of members of the IFP Youth Brigade and structures of the party, will be in attendance.

IFP Youth Brigade national chairperson Sanele Zondo says Buthelezi guided and led young party members.

“Always when we had problems or we were being attacked, he would come to our rescue. He gave us room to make mistakes and room to grow. I got into Parliament at 30 years and that is very good. I am from the deep rural area of Hluhluwe in Umkhanyakhude so to be a member of Parliament in this community it brings hope to many young people.”

Leaders say they will not only mourn but will also use the service to celebrate Buthelezi’s legacy.

