Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, John Steenhuisen has described the late Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi’s legacy as one that will live on for generations.

Steenhuisen says Buthelezi’s passing comes at a critical time in South Africa’s history.

He was among several political leaders who visited the Buthelezi family on Tuesday, at KwaPhindangene in Mahlabathini in northern KwaZulu-Natal. Buthelezi died at the weekend at the age of 95.

His funeral service will be held on Saturday.

VIDEO | Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi | Special official funeral Category 1 declared:

DA leader, John Steenhuisen, “A giant tree has fallen and the sound will be heard across our nation but also across the world. Prince Buthelezi was a man who was able to dine with paupers and also kings. And to be able to gain the respect wherever he went.

“He was a man of incredible integrity and it pains me that at such a critical junction in our nation’s life that we’ve lost an elder, a father, of such enormous stature and capacity.”

Meanwhile, before his death, Buthelezi was asked in a SABC News interview how he would want younger generations to remember him and his response was: “Well, I would say that the younger generation should know that during the darkest hour after the killing of our children in Soweto and then the reaction of the liberation movements was that we should boycott education then I differed.”

So in the area called KwaZulu-Natal, I built schools, I built Colleges of Education and not only that I actually even built a Technikon which today is the Mangosuthu University of Technology and I started a bank.”