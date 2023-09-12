EFF deputy president Floyd Shivambu has urged IFP leaders to not allow the death of party founder President Emeritus, Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi to divide them.

Shivambu led the EFF delegation to Buthelezi’s home at KwaPhindangene at Mahlabathini near Ulundi in northern KwaZulu-Natal.

Shivambu says the IFP’s success in next year’s elections will be determined by how it handles Buthelezi’s legacy.

“The IFP should not utilise this opportunity of the passing away of the founding president leader of the IFP to cause internal strife fights. It stands for what it stands for. It must not be divided and people fighting each other. You know you handle your own issues but don’t destroy the organisation because if you destroy your own organisation, you are destroying his legacy. It means you never had respect for umtwana wakwaPhindangene.”

Funeral update

The family of Buthelezi says the shift of the funeral date to Saturday this week is to accommodate the declaration of a Special Official Funeral, Category 1.

This was declared by President Cyril Ramaphosa this morning.

The family held a media briefing at the home of the late leader at KwaPhindangene near Ulundi.

In conversation with Prince Mbonisi KaBhekuzulu: