The N3 Toll Concession says high traffic volumes are expected on the route towards KwaZulu-Natal this Friday as the December holiday starts.

Over 1 500 vehicles per hour are expected. N3TC’s operations manager Thania Dhoogra says similar volumes are also expected on Saturday morning. She has urged road users to be vigilant.

“N3TC is urging road users from becoming another statistic this festive season. Data collected during the first month of 2022 indicate that 79 percent of all light motor crashes and 85 percent of all heavy vehicle crashes can be attributed to driver attitude or negligence. A few safety measures can help reduce hazardous safety measures,” Dhoogra elaborates.

Safety in KZN

It’s called South Africa’s playground for a reason. Every December 1, thousands of citizens travel to Durban for the holiday period.

But it hasn’t been an easy two years for Durban after being hit by the July 2021 riots and, this year, devastating floods in April. There are also serious concerns about e.coli-infested beaches.

The eThekwini Municipality has also now banned bathing at Umgababa beach due to e.coli concerns.

VIDEO: Is KZN for holiday makers?