North West MEC appeals for patience on roads

Reading Time: < 1 minute

North West Transport MEC Sello Lehari has appealed to all motorists to be patient on the roads.

This, as traffic volume increase across the province as holidaymakers head to various destinations on Christmas Eve.

Lehari is leading stop and search operations on the province’s arterial roads.

He says the province’s road safety initiatives will continue into next month.

“They must be patient on the roads and be tolerant. People must just respect the rules of the road and they will see 2024. These law enforcers are here at the road to assist them not to fight with them or punish them.”

High traffic volumes expected across SA:

The Road Traffic Management Corporation (RTMC) says heavy traffic volumes across the country will begin to subside in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Pumulani and Carousel Plazas on the N1 North have been experiencing the most traffic with over 2 000 vehicles passing per hour.