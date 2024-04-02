Gauteng traffic volumes to increase from today

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Gauteng’s Traffic Police department says traffic volumes are expected to pick up from today, after the Easter weekend.

Travellers have been assured that traffic police visibility will be intensified. The N3, N1, N4 and N12 routes are expected to be affected by high traffic volumes.

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson Sello Maremane urged the motorists to drive with caution.

He says, “Motorists are encouraged to ensure that their vehicles are roadworthy before undertaking any trip. They are also encouraged to avoid overspeeding, unsafe overtaking and reckless and negligent driving. Good road behaviour will always preserve life as road safety remains the responsibility of every road user.”

VIDEO: N1 expected to be busy as people head back home from Easter holidays: