The eThekwini Municipality has banned bathing at Umgababa beach, south of Durban, due to high e.coli levels.

In recent months, the damaged infrastructure from floods earlier this year led to raw sewage dispersing into the sea. This prompted the closure of several of the city’s beaches due to high e.coli levels. The municipality has confirmed that repairs are ongoing.

In a statement, the municipality says beaches that have been reopened meet water quality standards.

However, a handful of beaches north of the city remain closed. The city says that the quality of water at bathing beaches is tested regularly by a team of scientists.

Repairs to the popular Rachel Finlayson Pool have started and repairs to the Children Amusement Centres pools are imminent.

