High traffic volumes entering Gauteng

Traffic volumes entering Gauteng are high with the 50-kilometre stretch between the Carousel and Phumulani toll plazas on the N1 South, from Polokwane to Pretoria, at a standstill.

Over 2000 vehicles are being recorded entering Gauteng at the Carousel Toll Plaza as the Easter weekend draws to a close.

Gauteng Traffic Police spokesperson, Sello Maremane, says, “The N1 Polokwane to Pretoria between Carousel Plaza and Petroport direction south is heavily congested. Carousel Plaza is currently recording over 2000 vehicles per hour. N1, Petroport, direction south, is full without parking. Motorists are advised not to stop at the garage. Maintain safe following distance.”

Meanwhile, two people have died after they were hit by a car while attempting to cross the N3 highway just after the Modderfontein off-ramp, north of Johannesburg.

Motorists are advised to make use of alternative routes as some lanes on the highway are closed to traffic due to the accident scene.

Pedestrians have been urged to refrain from crossing highways.

“There has been a crash on the N3 north-bound just after Modderfontein offramp involving two pedestrians. And it is fatal. The left lane is closed and the traffic flow is impeded. Motorists are advised to use alternative routes such as the M1 to Pretoria,” Maremane concludes.

