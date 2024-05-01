BUSA pays tribute to Dr Motsuenyane – a pioneer in black business

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Business Unity South Africa (BUSA) says the late Dr Samuel Motsuenyane made his mark as a black businessman during the challenging and painful apartheid period.

He died on Monday at the age of 97.

Motsuenyane was the founding member of the National African Federated Chamber of Commerce and Industry. He also played a role in the formation of the African Bank.

BUSA CEO Cas Coovadia says, “NAFCOC at that time was a premier business representative for black people and Dr Motsuenyane led it with honour, also led a commission that looked at human rights violations during exile, particularly in some of the activities of some members of the ANC at that time and played that role again impartially and honourably.”

Coovadia says Motsuenyane made his mark as a black businessperson during the challenging and painful period of apartheid.

Dr Motsuenyane earned himself respect as the “Father of Black Business” due to his immense contribution in establishing and mentoring black business executives and entrepreneurs.

