Mbeki calls for national dialogue post-elections to tackle GBV

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Former President Thabo Mbeki has called on South Africans to work together to address the challenges facing the country. He is also encouraging a national dialogue after the 29 May elections to discuss issues including Gender-Based Violence (GBV).

He was speaking in Freedom Park, Pretoria, at a function to celebrate 30 years of democracy.

“Something must be done to address these challenges because we cannot allow them to continue to define our country. At the same time, our combined efforts must continue to focus on nation-building and social cohesion, including gender-based violence.”

Former president Thabo Mbeki is addressing 30 years of democracy event at Freedom Park in Pretoria



Statistics show a disturbing trend where many women survivors of GBV still do not have access to justice.

National Men’s Day against gender-based violence held in Durban: