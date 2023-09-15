The Hawks in Limpopo have arrested two former officials of the social security agency SASSA and nine alleged accomplices. The eleven people were arrested in Tzaneen for alleged fraud.

The former SASSA officers allegedly registered their accomplices for disability grants that they did not qualify for.

All the arrested suspects are to appear in the Tzaneen Magistrate’s Court today.

During 2018, the two former SASSA officials, in their capacities as administration clerks, allegedly recruited members of the public to apply for disability grants although they were not disabled.

After their applications were successfully processed, the first few payments to unlawful beneficiaries were given to the former officials as gratification.

Then, the unlawful beneficiaries continued receiving the grants until it was discovered by SASSA authorities, who reported the matter to the Hawks.

The two former officials were previously arrested by the same team in February 2021 for similar offences and released on bail.

During the investigation, it was discovered that the suspects committed other similar offences.