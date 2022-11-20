Police have arrested a 40-year-old man in De Aar in the Northern Cape who is accused of contravening the National Credit Act.

The man was found in possession of seven Sassa cards, 41 bank cards including 32 identity documents.

It’s suspected that the man is a loan shark. He will appear in the local court next week.

“The operation proceeded to the Malay Kamp in De Aar, where a 40-year-old male suspect was arrested and charged for contravention of the National Credit Act 34 of 2005. The suspect was found in possession of seven Sassa cards, 41 bank cards including 32 identity documents. He is suspected to be operating as a loan shark,” sayspolice spokesperson Olebogeng Tawana.