Hawks confiscate cocaine worth millions at Richards Bay port

The Hawks have confiscated cocaine with a street value of R15 million on board a cargo vessel after it docked at the Richards Bay port from Colombia.

KwaZulu-Natal Hawks spokesperson Simphiwe Mhlongo says the United States Drug Enforcement Agency which has been monitoring the shipment, notified South African authorities about it.

The vessel was transporting iron to South Africa.

Various entities, including port security and customs officials, took part in an operation, which led to the confiscation.

Mhlongo says law enforcement officials are still inspecting the vessel.

He says, “Hawks members from Richards Bay Serious Organised Crime were contacted by the external stakeholder, which is the US Drug Enforcement Agency about this ship which they were monitoring along the sea. It was coming from Colombia to South Africa. As we speak they are still busy, continuing with the search. But what they recovered yesterday were these bricks of cocaine with a street value of about 15 million.”

