A ward councillor and a medical doctor are among the 15 suspects arrested by the Hawks for alleged Sassa fraud at Jane Furse in Limpopo. Limpopo Hawks Spokesperson, Matimba Maluleke says the councillor allegedly recruited community members who do not have a disability to get disability grants.

The doctor allegedly certified the community members as disabled for their applications to be approved.

Maluleke says their investigations revealed that the suspects shared funds from the disability grants once Sassa officials had processed the payments.

Maluleke says they received a tip-off from Sassa officials about the alleged scheme.

They launched a sting operation which led to a series of arrests and more arrests are imminent.

The suspects will appear at the Polokwane commercial crimes court on the 1st of March this year.