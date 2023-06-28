City of Johannesburg Mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda is visiting Diepkloof hostel in Soweto on Wednesday morning, following a week of violent protest by residents.

Residents are demanding improved services including water, electricity, and houses.

The Diepkloof hostel was built during the Apartheid era and now is in a state of decay. The bricks have collapsed, the roof is leaking, widows are broken, and huge gaping holes have formed on the walls

The RDP flats built within the hostel are yet to be electrified.

Hey Jozi, we are in Diepkloof, Soweto in Region D where the Executive Mayor is conducting a site visit this morning at the DiepKloof Hostels. He is joined by the

1. MMC: Public Safety

2. MMC: EISD

3. MMC: Human Settlements

4. Acting COO

5. Executive Director: Human… pic.twitter.com/373n2CpWj9 — City of Joburg (@CityofJoburgZA) June 28, 2023

Executive Director of the Joburg Human Settlements Department, Patrick Phophi says the condition of the Diepkloof hostel is not suitable for human habitation, and will need to be rehabilitated or rebuilt from scratch. Phophi could not give time frames though.

Phophi says, “It is not a one day or one year process. We need to finalise planning processes as well. Because it is a farm portion and needs to be converted into what we call a township that would be integrated into the nearby community of Diepkloof, so that we are able to deal with the holistic picture of integrating the hostel with the community. And the necessary infrastructure will be provided once that has been finalised. We know that we have taken time to be able to deal with these processes.”

Calm restored in and around Diepkloof hostel following rampage

[Media Advisory] Mayor of Joburg, Cllr Gwamanda, to visit Diepkloof Hostel following days of Protest pic.twitter.com/F9KxmnaT4K — Exec. Mayor Kabelo Gwamanda (@KabeloGwamanda) June 27, 2023